Ship Finance International (SFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $116.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Ship Finance International stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.40. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,694,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 562,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,668,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 79,799 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ship Finance International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/ship-finance-international-sfl-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.