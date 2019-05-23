Shell Asset Management Co. Has $15 Million Position in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,418 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 15.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Splunk to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Argus raised their target price on Splunk to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

In other news, CFO David F. Conte sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $638,997.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,965 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,271 shares of company stock worth $15,613,440 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK stock traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.09. 20,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,257. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $622.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.22 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

