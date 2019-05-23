SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $521,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 529.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COKE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th.
In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, Director John W. Murrey III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.60, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
