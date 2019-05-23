SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pra Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 521,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pra Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,381,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pra Group by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 597,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 254,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pra Group stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pra Group Inc has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.08 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRAA. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

