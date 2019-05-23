Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 1,449 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

In related news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

