SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) vs. Euronav (EURN) Critical Survey

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 1 2 1 0 2.00 Euronav 0 1 7 0 2.88

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Euronav has a consensus target price of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 18.92%. Given Euronav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Euronav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEASPAN CORP/SH SH $1.10 billion 1.80 $278.80 million $1.22 7.50 Euronav $600.02 million 3.41 -$110.07 million ($0.65) -14.12

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Euronav. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEASPAN CORP/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 42.91% 9.67% 3.12% Euronav -7.01% -3.29% -1.80%

Dividends

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Euronav does not pay a dividend. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH beats Euronav on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

