SDX Energy Inc (SDX) Insider Mark Reid Acquires 84,185 Shares

SDX Energy Inc (LON:SDX) insider Mark Reid bought 84,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £20,204.40 ($26,400.63).

SDX Energy stock opened at GBX 23.25 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.40. SDX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.85 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00.

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

