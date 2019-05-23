Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $89.38 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.22. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

