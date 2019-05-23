Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Rating Increased to Buy at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanderson Farms from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.89.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.83. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $93.98 and a 12 month high of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.25 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $77,137.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,189.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total value of $1,278,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,318.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

