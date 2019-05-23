SAFRAN/ADR (SAFRY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.37

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.374 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $34.37 on Thursday. SAFRAN/ADR has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $36.63.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

