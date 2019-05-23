SafeInsure (SINS) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00074226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000476 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002381 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 2,606,034 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

