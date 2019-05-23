RV Capital GmbH Buys 17,700 Shares of Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

RV Capital GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Trupanion makes up approximately 15.7% of RV Capital GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RV Capital GmbH’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 100.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $902,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.2% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 212,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In related news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,546,380 shares in the company, valued at $46,546,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at $147,219.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,003 shares of company stock worth $3,284,293 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRUP traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.67 and a beta of 1.15. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.87 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

