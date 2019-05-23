Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Invests $26.30 Million in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,124,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 351,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 114,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,472,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 247,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,993,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after buying an additional 818,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $63,924.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock worth $93,168 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc-invests-26-30-million-in-viavi-solutions-inc-viav.html.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.