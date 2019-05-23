Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,013,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.75.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.96, for a total value of $2,004,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,897,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,751,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $172.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.42. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

