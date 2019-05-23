Romios Gold Resources (RG) Trading Down 20%

Romios Gold Resources Inc (CVE:RG) traded down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 162,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 64,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

About Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Golden Triangle area properties comprising Newmont Lake and Trek projects that covers an area of 78,874 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

