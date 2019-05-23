ROHM CO LTD/ADR (ROHCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.67

ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 2063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.08.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs.

