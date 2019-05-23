Rogers Communications (RCI.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.94

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.94 and last traded at C$70.12, with a volume of 618546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCI.B shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
