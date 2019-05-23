Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.94 and last traded at C$70.12, with a volume of 618546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCI.B shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rogers Communications (RCI.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.94” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/rogers-communications-rci-b-sets-new-52-week-high-at-70-94.html.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.