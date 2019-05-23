Rock Point Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ARRIS International plc (ARRS)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,530 shares during the period. ARRIS International accounts for about 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARRIS International were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARRIS International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARRIS International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 87,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in ARRIS International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in ARRIS International by 833.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 192,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARRIS International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,437,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen sold 9,560 shares of ARRIS International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $302,478.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Potts sold 15,523 shares of ARRIS International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $491,302.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,799.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,440,043. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARRS opened at $31.66 on Thursday. ARRIS International plc has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.92.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

