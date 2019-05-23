Robert Garrett Smith Sells 9,267 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $287,277.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Steven Madden to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 243,875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,600,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,949,000 after buying an additional 1,293,591 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 583.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

