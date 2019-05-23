Rio Tinto (RIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was upgraded by Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,050 ($65.99) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. HSBC raised their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,755 ($62.13) to GBX 4,780 ($62.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($58.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,418.55 ($57.74).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,637 ($60.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,790.50 ($62.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £367.68 ($480.44).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

