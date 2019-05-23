Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 18.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $7,349,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,645 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $293,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,040 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,598 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

