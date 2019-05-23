Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 977 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,425,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 205,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,721,000 after acquiring an additional 80,242 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 396,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 138,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $165.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.48. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $136.87 and a one year high of $166.86.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

