Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) recently:

5/22/2019 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/21/2019 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $99.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/13/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyworks designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity. Skyworks’ expanding product portfolio beyond smartphone devices market is a positive. Growing clout of company’s connectivity and 5G solutions are noteworthy. The company is expected to benefit from strong demand for Wi-Fi, Zigbee and LTE solutions. Expanding customer base that now include the likes of Foxconn, Samsung and Huawei is a key growth driver. Moreover, emergence of connected homes, autonomous vehicles, AI, AR, wearables and network infrastructure are aiding the company. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, escalating operating expenses, stiff competition from peers and significant pricing pressure, remain headwinds. Further, high customer concentration risk, primarily from Apple, is a concern.”

5/9/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skyworks designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity. Skyworks’ expanding product portfolio beyond smartphone devices market is a positive. Growing clout of company’s connectivity and 5G solutions are noteworthy. The company is expected to benefit from strong demand for Wi-Fi, Zigbee and LTE solutions. Expanding customer base that now include the likes of Foxconn, Samsung and Huawei is a key growth driver. Moreover, emergence of connected homes, autonomous vehicles, AI, AR, wearables and network infrastructure are aiding the company. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, escalating operating expenses, stiff competition from peers and significant pricing pressure, remain headwinds. Further, high customer concentration risk, primarily from Apple, is a concern.”

5/6/2019 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Skyworks Solutions had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

5/3/2019 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Skyworks Solutions had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

5/3/2019 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe the 2H19 handset market could be weaker y/y with lower iPhone builds and a potential China handset slowdown after a strong 1H build In 2020, we believe ramps of 5G and a smartphone refresh could be opportunities. Adjusting estimates, maintaining Neutral rating and $89 PT on potentially increased competition from Murata and QCOM RF360.””

5/3/2019 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $84.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

4/30/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.80 price target on the stock.

4/13/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/3/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyworks designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity. The company is benefiting from strong demand of its wireless communications engines. Skyworks’ expanding product portfolio, growing clout in the connectivity solutions and 5G markets are positives. The emergence of connected homes, autonomous vehicles, AI, AR, wearables and network infrastructure are aiding the company. The company is expected to benefit from strong demand for Wi-Fi, Zigbee and LTE solutions.However, escalating operating expenses, are anticipated to limit margin expansion in the near-term. Further, significant pricing pressure, stiff competition from peers and high concentration risks are other headwinds. “

3/25/2019 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyworks designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity. We note that dampened smartphone demand and an increased reliance on Apple do not bode well for the company. Further, escalating operating expenses, are anticipated to limit margin expansion in the near-term. Further, significant pricing pressure, stiff competition from peers and high concentration risks are other headwinds. Notably, Skyworks stock has reported a wider loss in its value compared with the industry's rally in the past year. However, Skyworks’ expanding product portfolio, growing clout in the connectivity solutions and 5G markets are positives.”

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

In related news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $175,929.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,240 shares in the company, valued at $864,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $174,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,271,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $889,431,000 after buying an additional 385,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,102,000 after buying an additional 1,370,337 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,933,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,760,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,689,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

