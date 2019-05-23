ReneSola (SOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReneSola’s revenue growth prospects from the nation seems bleak, with the U.S. administration having imposed a tariff of 30% on the import of solar panels and modules. Solar industry trends and market volatility along with unfavorable changes in supply and demand for solar power products throughout the value chain may pose potential threats to the business. A significant portion of ReneSola’s revenues is denominated in foreign currencies. As the company expands its distribution network internationally, its exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates rises, which may impact its financial performance. Over the past year, its share price has underperformed its industry. However, ReneSola continues to benefit from a steady flow of contracts from both domestic and international customers. It is also focused on monetizing its project portfolio, while looking for opportunities to expand pipeline across key markets.”

Get ReneSola alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 million, a P/E ratio of 141.99 and a beta of 2.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReneSola stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.98% of ReneSola worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.