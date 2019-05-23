Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $336.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $412.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $400.82.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $320.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $291.10 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,045.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,968 shares of company stock worth $57,360,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.