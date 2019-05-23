Reed Hastings Sells 57,414 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total value of $21,119,574.84.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total value of $19,265,200.50.

Netflix stock opened at $359.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $375.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Netflix by 17,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,406,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,109,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $832,301,000 after buying an additional 1,479,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,597,210,000 after buying an additional 891,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,569,238,000 after buying an additional 792,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Reed Hastings Sells 57,414 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/reed-hastings-sells-57414-shares-of-netflix-inc-nflx-stock.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.