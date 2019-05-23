ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $49.75 million and $876,895.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.01952788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00055616 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00346022 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011747 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006283 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, YoBit, Bisq, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

