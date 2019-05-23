RBC Bearings (ROLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. RBC Bearings updated its Q1 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,138. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $114.03 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Amir Faghri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $318,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 577,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $23,592,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 129,420 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,064 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

