Raymond James & Associates Sells 43,791 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $75.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

