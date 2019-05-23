Rational (RAA) PT Set at €654.00 by Deutsche Bank

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €654.00 ($760.47) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €571.30 ($664.30).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €585.00 ($680.23) on Tuesday. Rational has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

