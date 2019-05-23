Rathbone Brothers plc Has $13.90 Million Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,042 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 227,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $217,341,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,459,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,223,000 after acquiring an additional 703,589 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $7,514,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.2% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $52.43. 40,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNS. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

