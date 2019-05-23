Rapid7 Inc (RPD) CEO Sells $2,565,500.00 in Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,565,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 150,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.20. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.86 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 46.34% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.3% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 80.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

