Radius Gold (RDU) Trading Up 17.6%

Radius Gold Inc (CVE:RDU)’s share price was up 17.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 439,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 444,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,250. Also, Director Mario Szotlender acquired 301,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,934,782 shares in the company, valued at C$212,826.02.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold and silver. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; and land holdings that consist of 34 concessions covering an area of 228,264 hectares in southeast Guatemala.

