RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter.

RADA opened at $3.64 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Ind. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 76,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,365,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 48,733 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

