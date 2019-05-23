Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock.

RARX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.03.

Shares of RARX opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 20.10, a current ratio of 20.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 81,546 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

