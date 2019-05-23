QUALCOMM (QCOM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $98.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.97. 11,374,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,153,108. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $29,031,593.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,031,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

