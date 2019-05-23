QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Lessened by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,023,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 97,131 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 3.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $58,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,323 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,837.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 732,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 729,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,306,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 680,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $69.31 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $29,031,593.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,031,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/qualcomm-inc-qcom-stake-lessened-by-poplar-forest-capital-llc.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.