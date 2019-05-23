Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARCB. Loop Capital lifted their price target on ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ArcBest from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

ARCB opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.07. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $711.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.33 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ArcBest by 81,746.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 744,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 743,894 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2,419.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 170,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 163,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,583,000 after buying an additional 132,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 145.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 119,864 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 117,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

