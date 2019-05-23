Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for iPic Entertainment Inc (IPIC) Issued By Barrington Research

iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of iPic Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iPic Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

IPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iPic Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded iPic Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. iPic Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:IPIC opened at $3.65 on Thursday. iPic Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPic Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.33% of iPic Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

