Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 9,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 126,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,658. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

