Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Insider Sells $2,720,421.60 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $2,720,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,683,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438,556. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $72.80 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $268.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

