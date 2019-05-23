PitisCoin (PTS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, PitisCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. PitisCoin has a market capitalization of $125,309.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PitisCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010344 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00021846 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PitisCoin Profile

PTS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,196,117 tokens. PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin . PitisCoin’s official website is pitiscoin.asia

PitisCoin Token Trading

PitisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PitisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PitisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

