Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Encana Corp (ECA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encana by 383.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECA opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In other news, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,244.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,547.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,850 shares of company stock worth $139,582. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECA. Goldman Sachs Group cut Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.28 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Encana from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $8.00 price target on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Encana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

