Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 6,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 86,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

