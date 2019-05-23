Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 439 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anthem by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,481,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,579 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM opened at $275.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $220.80 and a 1 year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Argus began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price objective (up previously from $372.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Anthem to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $346.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.87.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

