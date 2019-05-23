PHH Investments Ltd. Grows Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM)

PHH Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of PHH Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PHH Investments Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

NYSEARCA:JPEM remained flat at $$52.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,489. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $58.30.

