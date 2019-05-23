Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Lifted by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,704 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.7% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.88. 416,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,119,564. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $248.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $642,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,493.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,726 shares of company stock worth $12,534,617 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

