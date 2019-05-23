People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Stake Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,896 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 462.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,456.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 586,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549,017 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,858.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $2,316,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,672 shares in the company, valued at $835,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,885 shares of company stock worth $2,898,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PBCT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,365. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.11 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.1775 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. FIG Partners downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

