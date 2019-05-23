Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $4.85 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,193.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,303,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,569,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $29,836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,772,000 after acquiring an additional 487,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of REXR opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 18.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $194,196.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,370.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

