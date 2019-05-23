Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,030,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,708,000 after buying an additional 363,583 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Paychex by 8,881.0% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 10,738,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,167,000 after buying an additional 96,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Paychex by 5,734.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,365,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.25%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $1,538,369.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,057.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 29,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $2,404,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

